Just Stop Oil protesters block entrance to oil terminal in Warwickshire

Posted on April 5, 2022 0

Members of the group Just Stop Oil blocked the entrance to an oil terminal in Warwickshire on Tuesday (5 April) as part of a fifth day of protests.The climate activists staged the protest at Kingsbury Oil Terminal as part of their ongoing demonstrations demanding that the government stop new oil and gas projects.Approximately 20 people sat down in the road with banners at the entrance to the oil terminal and five people were arrested, the group said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Just Stop Oil protesters block entrance to oil terminal in Warwickshire