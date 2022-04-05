Just Stop Oil protesters block entrance to oil terminal in Warwickshire

Members of the group Just Stop Oil blocked the entrance to an oil terminal in Warwickshire on Tuesday (5 April) as part of a fifth day of protests.The climate activists staged the protest at Kingsbury Oil Terminal as part of their ongoing demonstrations demanding that the government stop new oil and gas projects.Approximately 20 people sat down in the road with banners at the entrance to the oil terminal and five people were arrested, the group said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.