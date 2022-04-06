Activists hoping to cut off the supply of petrol to the whole of southeast England have occupied the region’s busiest oil terminal.

A group of 25 members of the Just Stop Oil campaign used ladders to scale the fence at Navigator oil terminal in Thurrock, Essex, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The campaigners are calling for the government to “stop planning the destruction of their future” and to “end all new oil and gas”.

The group says the activists have scaled pipes inside fuel loading bays at the facility to disrupt supply.

More follows

Source Link Just Stop Oil: Activists storm Essex terminal in bid to cut off petrol supply to southeast England