Just Stop Oil activists break injunction at Kingsbury oil terminal

A group of 20 climate activists breached an injunction Tuesday barring protests near Kingsbury oil terminal in Warwickshire, the Just Stop Oil coalition has said.

At 7.30 a.m. a group of 20 people carrying placards walked peacefully towards the Kingsbury oil terminal in Warwickshire where climate protests took place earlier this month.

The action is the first after Just Stop Oil suspended its activities from 19 to 25 April.

The aim of the coalition’s pause on activity was to give the government a chance to announce that it would immediately halt all future licensing and consents for the exploration, development and production of fossil fuels in the UK.

