Just Stop Oil activists block M25 petrol stations: ‘Last generation able to do something’

A group of young Just Stop Oil activists blocked a petrol forecourt on the M25 Friday as part of a coordinated action around the motorway.

The group of 15 activists, all but one under the age of 24, said they had come to the Clacket Lane service station because they were the last generation able to act to save the planet.

An similar action was expected to take place at a separate forecourt on the M25.

Around 7 a.m. as the sun was rising over the M25 and commuters were starting their days, several activists stuck themselves to the concrete at the entrance and exists of the forecout, whilst others sprayed orange paint over the pump meters and the names of the different types of fuel.

They cracked the plastic covering that protects the meters counting how much fuel consumers have used with small hammers.

As the orange high-vis-clad youngsters descended on the petrol station those in the shop quickly locked the doors while one irate customer accused the activists of being lazy.

“Get a job,” he shouted.

But for the youngsters who got up before dawn Thursday say protesting is the most important thing they can do right now even it means putting their liberty on the line. The activists allowed customers and cars to leave the petrol station without issue.

Within minutes five police cars had arrived on the scene and were engaging with the protesters, the protesters were told they had until 8 a.m. to protest and then may be liable for arrest.

The protesters have said they have no intention of moving.

More follows

