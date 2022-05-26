‘Just met the Beatles’: Drake shares ‘iconic’ photo with Haim on Instagram

Drake fans were delighted after the Canadian artist shared a photo with pop trio Haim on Instagram.

In a black and white image posted on Wednesday (25 May), the Certified Lover Boy rapper is seen posing with sisters Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim.

He jokingly captioned the post: “Just met The Beatles.”

Haim are currently touring North America and Europe, and recently stopped in Drake’s hometown of Toronto to perform a show at RBC Echo Beach.

Soon after Drake posted to his Instagram, the band reposted the same image on their profile, writing: “We’re the Beatles.”

Many fans left comments on Drake’s post, with some calling on the group and the rapper to “make a song together”.

“The crossover we never knew we needed,” one person wrote.

Another fan added: “So cool!! Four of my favourites in the same room.”

One more person commented that he “might get this [picture] framed.”

Earlier this year, Haim shared a brand-new song titled “Lost Track”, with a video directed by longstanding collaborator Paul Thomas Anderson. All three starred along with their parents in Anderson’s 2021 movie Licorice Pizza, with Alana as co-lead opposite Cooper Hoffman.

Drake released his latest album, Certified Lover Boy, last year, and recently appeared in a collaboration on rapper Jack Harlow’s debut record.

