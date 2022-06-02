Jury Grants Johnny Depp $15 Million In Libel Case Against Amber Heard; Fans Trend #TruthWins

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s liable case has finally come to an end and the court has reached the conclusion that Heard did indeed write the 2018 op-ed to defame Depp. The court has asked Heard to pay compensatory damages of $10 million and punitive damages of $5 million to Depp. While the jury also announced that Heard was defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers, who accused her of creating a detailed hoax, the jury awarded her $2 million. As the verdict was passed, both Depp and Amber released their statements on social media.

Depp in his statement wrote, “Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye.” He further wrote that six years later, the jury gave him his life back.”

Heard in her statement wrote that she was ‘disappointed’ with the decision. She said, “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband. I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.”

Meanwhile, in the public court of opinion, Johnny Depp was already the winner and his fans have now taken over the internet and are trending hashtags like #TruthWins #JohnnyDepp wins and more.

