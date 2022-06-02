Jury Grants Johnny Depp $15 Million In Libel Case Against Amber Heard; Fans Trend #TruthWins

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s liable case has finally come to an end and the court has reached the conclusion that Heard did indeed write the 2018 op-ed to defame Depp. The court has asked Heard to pay compensatory damages of $10 million and punitive damages of $5 million to Depp. While the jury also announced that Heard was defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers, who accused her of creating a detailed hoax, the jury awarded her $2 million. As the verdict was passed, both Depp and Amber released their statements on social media.

Depp in his statement wrote, “Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye.” He further wrote that six years later, the jury gave him his life back.”

Heard in her statement wrote that she was ‘disappointed’ with the decision. She said, “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband. I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.”

Meanwhile, in the public court of opinion, Johnny Depp was already the winner and his fans have now taken over the internet and are trending hashtags like #TruthWins #JohnnyDepp wins and more.

He won in the court of public opinion. He won in the court of law. Justice has been served and now he can finally have his name and reputation back. #JusticeForJohhnyDepp #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard #IStandWithJohnnyDepp #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeardTrial #TruthWins pic.twitter.com/KxD48IKPag — Sophie L (@SophieLents) June 1, 2022

#JohnnyDeppIsInnocent “Tell the world Johnny, tell them I Johnny Depp a man is a victim too of domestic violence and see how many people believe or side with you”

-Amber Heard

He did, he told the world

🙏🏼🥹 I BELIEVE HIM #IBelieveJohnnyDepp #truthwins #NeverFearTruth #Mentoo — Alexis (@Alexis_Sharell) May 27, 2022

june 1st 2022, after 6 years johnny won, he did it. he told the world his story and the world believed him. we are all beyond proud of you johnny <3 #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #TruthWins pic.twitter.com/7hwuumxPhz — eva 🏴‍☠️ (@stoneyeilish) June 1, 2022

THE ABSOLUTE MADLAD, HE DID IT! My faith in humanity has been restored once again, I guess justice does exist in the world.#JusticeForJohhnyDepp #TruthWins pic.twitter.com/FNusbBoxbt — The Fire Brothers (@TFireBrothers) June 1, 2022

Amber heard asked Johnny Depp to tell the world that he, a man, was a victim of domestic violence and see who believes him.

He had already won the court of public opinion.

Today he won in the court of law! 🫶 #TruthWins #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeardTrial #JohnnyDepp — Aniq (@aniiqq_) June 1, 2022

“Tell the world Johnny, tell them I Johnny Depp a man is a victim too of domestic violence and see how many people believe or side with you”-Amber Heard well.. the ANSWER IS YES #TruthWins #DeppVsHeard #verdictwatch #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeardTrial #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #ANSWERYES — addy (@adelineyo_) June 1, 2022

You have created such a negative ripple in the #metoo movement with your lies and disgusting actions. You are not a victim and the only real setback was your attempt to deceive everyone when you were the abuser. The truth is out. #TruthWins https://t.co/VaVNsDscHj — alicia (@boominhoomin) June 1, 2022

Dear Disney, you done fucked up. You fired Johnny Depp from Pirates despite Captain Jack Sparrow carrying the whole ass franchise, he was literally the only reason I bothered to watch 4 and 5. I will not watch 6 if he isn’t in it, period.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp #TruthWins — 🎮🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦🍑 starwarsjoshsmith 🎮🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦🍑 (@SWJS2) June 1, 2022

