Jury chosen in Blac Chyna vs Kardashians defamation trial

A jury has been seated and opening statements are set to begin Tuesday afternoon in a trial that pits model and former reality television star Blac Chyna against the Kardashian family, who she alleges destroyed her TV career.

After a selection process that saw many prospective jurors air their disdain for the Kardashians and the world of reality television, the two sides settled on a panel of eight men and eight women.

Four of the jurors will be alternates, but Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gregory W. Alarcon said he would not declare which ones until deliberations begin.

Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, are the defendants in the case. All were in court Monday and Tuesday, and all are expected to take the stand.

Chyna, whose legal name is Angela White, is the ex-fiancée of Rob Kardashian and the mother of his daughter. The two had a reality series, “Rob & Chyna,” a spinoff of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” in 2016 that was canceled as the second season was being filmed.

In 2017, Chyna sued the family for $100 million, saying they had defamed her and illegally interfered with her contracts and business dealings, using their power with producers and executives to drive her out of reality television.

The Kardashians denied any wrongdoing and said in court filings that they had legitimate concerns about Chyna and fears for the safety of their son and brother given the “violence and toxicity” of the relationship.

