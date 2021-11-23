Jury awards $12m in damages to victims in 2017 ‘Unite the Right’ assault in Charlottesville

A federal jury has determined that a group of prominent white nationalists including Richard Spencer, Jason Kessler and Christopher Cantwell engaged in conspiracy to converge neo-Nazis and hate groups for the so-called “Unite the Right” rally that saw torch-wielding crowds and mass violence in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.

The jury was not able to reach a verdict on two federal conspiracy charges, including conspiracy to commit racially motivated violence and whether defendants had knowledge of the conspiracy and failed to prevent it from taking place.

Jurors found James Alex Fields Jr, who is serving life in prison for the murder of Heather Heyer after driving his car into a crowd, was liable for assault and battery and intentional infliction of emotional harm against several defendants who were struck by his car.

This is a breaking news story. More follows…

