Jurgen Klopp signs Liverpool contract extension to 2026

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him at the club until 2026.

Klopp joined Liverpool in 2015 and had previously suggested that he would take a break from management at the end of his current deal, which was set to expire in 2024.

But the German manager hinted recently that he would be willing to extend his stay at Anfield and has signed a new deal alongside assistant coaches Pep Lijnders and Peter Krawietz.

“There is a freshness about us as a club still and this energises me,” Klopp told Liverpool’s official website. “For as long as I have been here, our owners have been unbelievably committed and energetic about this club and it is clear that right now this applies to our future as much as I’ve ever known.”

The news will come as a huge boost to Liverpool, who have been transformed by Klopp since the 52-year-old arrived at Anfield seven years ago.

Klopp led Liverpool to a sixth European Cup in 2019 before ending the club’s 30-year wait for a league title when they won the Premier League the following season.

Klopp is now leading Liverpool on their bid for an unprecedented quadruple, with the club winning the Carabao Cup in February, through to the final of the FA Cup, two goals up on Villarreal in the Champions League semi-finals and trailing Manchester City by one point in the Premier League title race.

Liverpool have acted swiftly after Klopp’s agent Marc Kosicke and Mike Gordon, president of owners Fenway Sports Group, were at Anfield for the club’s 2-0 win over Villarreal on Wednesday and met to discuss an extension.

Klopp is already the longest-serving manager in the Premier League and if he were to remain at the club until 2026, he would become the longest-serving Liverpool manager since Bill Shankly.

