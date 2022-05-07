Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool players left saddened by draw with Spurs

Jurgen Klopp said his Liverpool players were left saddened by a draw against Tottenham which made it harder for them to become champions.

Liverpool dropped points for only the second time in 15 league games as a 1-1 scoreline at Anfield took them back to the top of the Premier League but only on goal difference from Manchester City, who now have a game in hand.

And Klopp said there was a downbeat mood in the Liverpool dressing room afterwards, though he was more philosophical as he rationalised that Luis Diaz’s equaliser prevented the situation from being worse.

“The boys are more disappointed than me because I saw so many things in my life,” he said. “I’m not happy, but not as sad as the players are right now. They are down in the dressing room, it was intense. The dressing room is not flying, come on, but there are other games to play.

“It is one point more than before, good, from 1-0 down it is massively better, but it was not exactly what we want. It is an important point because it is one point more than the game but we all know the situation. We are now top of the table. My favourite situation is if we and City lose all our remaining games and we stay top but we all know it will not be like this.”

Klopp felt Liverpool’s workload caught up with them in their 58th game of the season as he argued Tottenham, who have not played in Europe in 2022, were fresher. He has long argued that the quadruple is impossible and said the number of fixtures is a reason why.

He added: “It is my job to explain why something happens like this. Harry Kane and Son Heung-min were completely rested, that is why it is so hard. That is why the quadruple is so unlikely; there is a reason nobody has done it in this country. We will keep going.”

Klopp was critical of Tottenham’s defensive tactics, adding: “I don’t like this kind of football but that is my problem, I cannot coach it but I respect everything they do.”

