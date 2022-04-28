Jurgen Klopp ‘energised’ at the prospect of leading Liverpool to further glory

Jurgen Klopp has detailed his reasons for extending his Liverpool contract to 2026, explaining that there is a “freshness” about the Reds still.

The German, who arrived at Anfield six and a half years ago, has guided the club into a position to win a historic quadruple this season, after a 2-0 win in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Villarreal on Wednesday night.

And Klopp insists the club is the perfect match, while his family is also content with life in Merseyside.

Klopp told Liverpool’s official website: “Not only me, all my coaches as well, which is the most important, actually. Why is now the question.

“Because Ulla [Sandrock] wants to stay, as a good husband, what are doing when your wife wants to stay? You stay, that’s not the only reason, but it’s one of the reasons.

Jurgen Klopp with his staff after signing a new contract at Liverpool (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

“You now, I love our club, it’s the best place to be. I feel really, really lucky, what is six and a half years ago, FSG thought it would be a good idea to bring the German fella in and here we are.

“We’ll stay for another two, makes it four from now, that’s a long time in football. Hope we will all enjoy the time together.”

Klopp added: ““There is just so much to love about this place. I knew that before I came here, I got to know it even better after I arrived and now I know it more than ever before.

“Like any healthy relationship, it always has to be a two-way street; you have to be right for each other. The feeling we were absolutely right for each other is what brought me here in the first place and it’s why I’ve extended previously.

“This one is different because of the length of time we have been together. I had to ask myself the question: Is it right for Liverpool that I stay longer?

“Along with my two assistant managers, Pep Lijnders and Pete Krawietz, we came to the conclusion it was a ‘Yes!’

“There is a freshness about us as a club still and this energises me. For as long as I have been here, our owners have been unbelievably committed and energetic about this club and it is clear that right now this applies to our future as much as I’ve ever known.”

