June Brown: Eastenders star best known as Dot Cotton dies at 95

Posted on April 4, 2022

Eastenders star June Brown, best known for her role as Dot Cotton, has died at the age of 95, the BBC said.

The actress, whose career on the show spanned 35 years, died at home on Sunday (3 April.)

“A very bright light has gone out at EastEnders today – we shall all be raising a sweet sherry in June’s memory. Rest in peace, our dearest June. You will never be forgotten,” an Eastenders spokesperson said.

