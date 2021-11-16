Julius Jones news – live: Kim Kardashian calls for Oklahoma Governor Stitt to spare man's life

Oklahoma inmate convulses during execution, witness reports.mp4

Julius Jones is set to be executed by the state of Oklahoma on Thursday.

Jones’s family and supporters – a group that includes celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Russell Westbrook – have been pressuring Oklahoma’s Governor Kevin Stitt to commute the man’s sentence to life in prison, but so far Mr Stitt has not indicated he is considering a reversal.

Jones, 41, has spent more than half of his life in prison after he was charged and convicted of the murder of Paul Howell during a 1999 carjacking. He has maintained that he is innocent of the crime and was framed by his then-friend and co-defendant, who allegedly actually shot Mr Howell.

The state has scheduled Jones to death by lethal injection, making him only the second prisoner to be executed since the state took a six year break from using the deadly drug concoction after a series of botched executions. The first person to be executed since the moratorium was lifted, a 60 year old inmate, convulsed and vomited during the execution, which raised further questions about the drugs.

Jones and his supporters have been visiting Mr Stitt’s office in the days leading up to the execution in an attempt to secure a meeting to discuss a stay of execution. ABC’s documentary The Last Defense explores Jones’ fight to avoid the death penalty and attracted the support of celebrities, especially those with ties to Oklahoma.

Show latest update 1637079880 Kim Kardashian issues passionate anti-death penalty plea ahead of Julius Jones’ scheduled execution Kim Kardashian is advocating for Julius Jones, and has called for Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt to spare his life. Ms Kardashian issued a statement condemning the state’s use of the death penalty and supporting Jones’ claim that he is innocent. “This is the cold machinery of the death penalty,” Ms Kardashian wrote on her Twitter account, “an innocent man could be put to death. My heart breaks for Julius and so many others who have suffered from such tragic miscarriage of justice.” The Independent’s Jade Bremner has more in the story below… Graig Graziosi 16 November 2021 16:24 1637079591 Welcome to the live blog Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the ongoing case of Julius Jones, a man set to be executed on Thursday by the state of Oklahoma. Jones, 41, was imprisoned when he was 19 and has spent more than half his life in prison. He has maintained his innocence for decades, with a group of public advocates and celebrities – including Kim Kardashian – throwing their support behind him. Despite this, the state maintains that the evidence against Jones is overwhelming, and Governor Kevin Stitt has given no indication he is considering staying Jones’ execution. Jones and his supporters will be working up to the moment of execution to try to stop the execution. Graig Graziosi 16 November 2021 16:19

Source Link Julius Jones news - live: Kim Kardashian calls for Oklahoma Governor Stitt to spare man's life