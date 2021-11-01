Julius Jones news – live: Clemency hearing told of ‘systemic flaws’ in evidence in fight to avoid execution

Julius Jones is seeking clemency after being convicted for a 1999 murder (Justice for Julius campaign )

Julius Jones from Oklahoma has been sentenced to death for a murder he says he’s not guilty of. He’s making his case in a hearing in front of the pardon and parole board on Monday morning. His execution is scheduled for 18 November.

Jones is set to be executed for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell, who was shot in his parents’ driveway in front of his sister and two young daughters. Jones and his legal team argue that he’s innocent of the killing.

His clemency petition states that he has been on death row for nearly 20 years for a crime he didn’t commit because of “fundamental breakdowns in the system tasked with deciding” if he was guilty of the crime.

His legal team argue that the lawyers in the trial were ineffective and inexperienced, that the jury held racial bias against Jones, a Black man, and they also allege that prosecutorial misconduct occurred.

Show latest update 1635778109 Public defender: ‘Criminal justice system failed’ both Jones and Howell Amanda Bass, the public defender for Julius Jones, argued at the hearing that “there are systemic flaws within the Oklahoma criminal justice system that present risks [that] innocent people will be convicted”. “The criminal justice system failed” Paul Howell, the man Jones has been convicted of killing, Ms Bass added. “It also failed Julius Jones because it condemned him to death for something he didn’t do.” “The Attorney General’s office has no good answer to the evidence of Julius Jones’s innocence,” she said. “They simply ignore things they cannot explain.” Josh Marcus and Gustaf Kilander 1 November 2021 14:48 1635777876 Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the clemency hearing of Julius Jones Gustaf Kilander 1 November 2021 14:44

