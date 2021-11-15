Julius Jones’ mother pleads for Oklahoma governor to call off execution

Julius Jones’ mother has issued an 11th hour plea for Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt to call off her son’s execution.

The 41-year-old is due to given a lethal injection on Thursday amid mounting calls for the execution to be stayed.

Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board has recommended the death sentence be commuted, and protestors have held rallies and online prayer vigils.

On Sunday, Jones’ mother Madeline Davis-Jones released a video on the Justice for Julius social media account begging for Governor Stitt to call off her son’s execution.

“Governor Stitt, please send my baby boy home,” she said.

“He is innocent and please send him home in Jesus’ name. I ask you. Thank you.”

Jones has been on Death Row for nearly two decades after after he was convicted of the 1999 murder of businessman Paul Howell.

He has always maintained his innocence, claiming he was framed by a ket prosecution witness in the murder trial.

Mr Howell’s family insist that a succession of trials and appeals court verdicts have correctly determined that Jones was the killer.

Earlier this month, the state’s Pardon and Parole Board recommended by a 3-1 majority that Jones’ execution should be halted.

