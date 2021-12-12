Julianna Pena submits Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 to become bantamweight champion in seismic upset

Julianna Pena submitted Amanda Nunes in the co-main event of UFC 269 on Saturday, becoming women’s bantamweight champion in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history.

Pena forced Nunes to tap out to a rear naked choke in the second round, to the shock of those in attendance at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

Pena (11-4) entered UFC 269 with two defeats in her last four fights, while Nunes (21-5) was unbeaten since 2014.

Third-ranked Pena was a huge underdog heading into her clash with Nunes, who still holds the UFC women’s featherweight title.

Nunes dropped her challenger with a calf kick in one of the opening exchanges on Saturday, but Pena jumped back to her feet and returned fire with a series of right hands.

Initially those strikes failed to faze the Brazilian, who dropped Pena again – this time with a jab.

The champion picked her moment to follow American Pena – who is of Venezuelan and Mexican descent – to the mat, before looking for a rear naked choke. Pena defended, then attempted a Kimura lock, but the buzzer halted her offence.

