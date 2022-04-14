Julia Roberts has looked back on filming My Best Friend’s Wedding ahead of its 25th anniversary, calling it “a beautiful time”.

The romantic comedy film from 1997 stars Roberts as food critic Julianne who realises she’s in love with her best friend Michael, played by Dermot Mulroney.

Unfortunately, he’s set to marry his new girlfriend Kimberly (Cameron Diaz) – so, a jealous Julianne does all she can to ensure that the nuptials don’t go ahead.

With 20 June marking 25 years since the hit film debuted in US cinemas, Roberts has spoken about its continued popularity and why she believes it was such a success.

“So many people have someone that they can see themselves as in the movie,” she explained to E!

“I also just think that we really got lucky coming together — none of us knew each other before we made the movie — and we just had a really great chemistry. It just worked.”

Elsewhere, the Gaslit actor revealed that the cast members got along well on and off set, explaining that they “really liked each other”.

Julia Roberts in My Best Friend’s Wedding (Getty Images)

“Dermot and I are still really great friends — we talk all the time,” she continued.

“And I think that that is a testament to the beautiful time that we all had making this film together.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Julia Roberts on why My Best Friend’s Wedding was a success, 25 years on