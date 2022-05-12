Julia James trial: Killer said PCSO ‘deserved to die’ and threatened to rape and murder women, court told

The man accused of murdering PCSO Julia James said she “deserved to die” and that his case was different because she was a “copper”, a jury has heard.

Callum Wheeler, 22, is on trial at Canterbury Crown Court charged with murdering the 53-year-old as she walked her dog in woods near her home in Snowdown, Kent, on 27 April last year.

The defendant, from Aylesham, Kent, has admitted killing the mother-of-two, found lying face down with catastrophic head injuries on the edge of a farmer’s field near Ackholt Wood, but denies murder.

On the fourth day of the trial, jurors heard how Wheeler told staff his case was different because Ms James was “a copper” and that she “deserved to die” while remanded in custody at Maidstone Police Station.

He also allegedly claimed he would go back to the woodland and rape and murder women if released.

Prosecutors told the court: “He said that his case was different because she was a copper. He also said she deserved to die and said that by that he meant she was a f****** fat c***.

“He said he did not know Julia James. He talked about the woodland area and said ‘You can’t go into the woods and expect to be safe’.

“He went on to say he would harm other people if released. He said if he were to be released he would go back to the area and have sex with women without their consent.

“He said he would knock them on the ground, rape them and murder them afterwards.”

The jack handle seized from Callum Wheeler’s bedroom (Kent Police)

The court also heard how Wheeler attempted to pull down his trousers to masturbate while in a police cell at the station and asked a police officer to “spank” him when two officers intervened.

Wheeler accessed several porn websites in the days leading up to Ms James’s killing and the days immediately after, the trial was told.

Examination of his laptop showed Wheeler accessed a Daily Mail article about the killing just days after Ms James’s death, the prosecution said.

PCSO Julia James, 53, was allegedly murdered while walking her dog near her home in Snowdown, Kent, in April 2021 (Kent Police)

His browsing history also showed he Googled “National Crime Agency”, “raped” and accessed a Telegraph article about the killing.

The trial previously heard the pathologist who carried out a post-mortem examination of Ms James’s body concluded there were “no signs of sustained or violent sexual assault” but that “the lack of such injuries would not necessarily rule this out”.

Ms James is said to have suffered from “catastrophic” head and brain injuries which would have been “completely unsurvivable even with immediate medical intervention”.

Julia James’s daughter Bethan Coles was at Canterbury Crown Court for the murder trial (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The prosecution alleges Wheeler carried out the attack using a metal railway jack they say was later found propped up against a wall in his bedroom.

Home Office pathologist Dr Olaf Biedrzycki, who conducted the post-mortem, on Thursday said Ms James’s head injuries were “among the worst” he had seen in his career.

Asked by prosecutor Prosecutor Alison Morgan QC whether the injuries were consistent with the railway jack, he responded: “Yes.”

Dr Biedrzycki said he could not determine how many times Ms James was struck on the head but that it would have been “many, many blows”.

Patrick Davies, son of PCSO Julia James, arrives at Canterbury Crown Court where Callum Wheeler is on trial accused of murdering his mother

Ms Morgan previously told the court heart rate and walking speed data from the victim’s Apple watch and the fact she had a fractured left wrist indicated it was likely she was chased by her attacker and then fell either from the first blow from her attacker or by tripping.

She said the majority of Ms James’s head injuries must have been inflicted while she was face down on the ground with her hood as this would explain why the blood spatter was not widespread and instead concentrated inside the hood.

The prosecution finished presenting its evidence to the court on Thursday.

Wheeler’s defence barrister Oliver Blunt QC told the judge the defendant did not wish to give evidence.

The trial was adjourned until Friday.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Julia James trial: Killer said PCSO ‘deserved to die’ and threatened to rape and murder women, court told