Julia James: Suspected killer spotted with ‘murder weapon’ day after PCSO’s death

Posted on May 12, 2022 0

The moment Callum Wheeler carried the “murder weapon” used to kill PCSO Julia James through a field and into the woods close to Aylesham, Kent, has been shown to a jury.

Dashcam footage from the vehicle of Gavin Tucker, a gamekeeper who worked at nearby Nethersole Farm, captures a conversation between the pair, 24 hours after the murder.

Wheeler can be seen carrying a blue bag – with a long object poking out of it – covered with carrier bags.

He runs away as Mr Tucker questions him, later calling the police.

Source Link Julia James: Suspected killer spotted with ‘murder weapon’ day after PCSO’s death