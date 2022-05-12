Julia James: Suspected killer spotted with ‘murder weapon’ day after PCSO’s death

The moment Callum Wheeler carried the “murder weapon” used to kill PCSO Julia James through a field and into the woods close to Aylesham, Kent, has been shown to a jury.
Dashcam footage from the vehicle of Gavin Tucker, a gamekeeper who worked at nearby Nethersole Farm, captures a conversation between the pair, 24 hours after the murder.
Wheeler can be seen carrying a blue bag – with a long object poking out of it – covered with carrier bags.
He runs away as Mr Tucker questions him, later calling the police.
