Julia James: Man found guilty of murdering off-duty PCSO as she walked dog in woods

A man has been found guilty of murdering PCSO Julia James as she walked her dog in the Kent countryside near her home.

Callum Wheeler, 22, from Aylesham, Kent, admitted killing the off-duty police community support officer during a five-day trial at Canterbury Crown Court but denied murder.

But a jury convicted him of the charge after just one hour and 10 minutes of deliberations on Monday. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Wheeler did not react when the guilty verdict was delivered.

When asked to stand to hear the verdict, he did not stand himself but was instead held up by members of staff in the dock.

A family out walking near Ackholt Wood on 27 April last year discovered Ms James’s body after they spotted her Jack Russell Toby running around with his lead still attached but no owner.

The 53-year-old was lying face down and unresponsive with serious head injuries on the edge of a farmer’s field near the woodland.

Jurors heard how data from the mother of two’s Apple smartwatch helped piece together her final movements as she took her regular route through woods near the back of her home in Snowdown, Kent, before her heartrate suddenly spiked and she ran off the woodland path.

Gamekeeper Gavin Tucker captured this image of Callum Wheeler walking through fields near Aylesham, Kent, carrying a blue holdall with what prosecutors claim was the weapon used to kill PCSO Julia James (Gavin Tucker/CPS)

Prosecutor Alison Morgan QC told the court heart rate and walking speed data and the fact the victim had a fractured left wrist indicated it was likely she was chased by her attacker and then fell either from the first blow from her attacker or by tripping.

The prosecution alleged Ms James was killed with a metal railway jack later seized from the defendant’s bedroom.

The trial was shown a photograph taken the day after Ms James’s death by a gamekeeper who worked for a nearby farm which showed Wheeler carrying a blue holdall with a long object covered with carrier bags poking out of it.

The prosecution told the court the item was a metal railway jack seized from the defendant’s room and allegedly used to bludgeon Ms James.

A Home Office pathologist who conducted the post-mortem examination of Ms James’s body concluded she was “subjected to a very violent and sustained assault to the head” with a heavy object.

Dr Olaf Biedrzycki told the court Ms James’s head and brain injuries would have been “completely unsurvivable even with immediate medical intervention” and were “among the worst” he had ever seen.

Jurors heard how data from the mother of two’s Apple smartwatch helped piece together her final movements as she took her regular route through woods near the back of her home in Snowdown, Kent, before her heartrate suddenly spiked and she ran off the woodland path.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Julia James: Man found guilty of murdering off-duty PCSO as she walked dog in woods