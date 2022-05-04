Julia Fox praised after asking paparazzi not to photograph her son and offering planned time instead

Julia Fox is being praised by fans after she was captured asking paparazzi not to photograph her with her toddler son, and instead offered to arrange a time that they could take her picture.

A video of the interaction was shared on TikTok by the user @thetcup on Tuesday, and showed the moment that Fox was faced with paparazzi while pushing her one-year-old son in a stroller.

In the clip, a photographer could be heard asking Fox how she was, to which the Uncut Gems star asked if they could “not do this right now,” as she was with her child.

“Can we not do this right now? I’m with my son,” Fox said, to which the paparazzi replied: “Okay, no worries! Thank you.”

Fox then suggested that she and the photographers set up another time for photos, with the actor heard adding: “But if you want, we can do this another time and, like, plan it.”

In response to the offer, the photographer asked Fox if she could have her contact information, to which the actor agreed. “Yeah, yeah, I can do that,” Fox said.

The video then captured the moment that Fox turned to the paparazzi filming the interaction and asked him to stop recording.

“Do you mind just not filming for sec?” the model said, to which the photographer agreed before lowering the camera.

The TikTok, which was captioned: “Julia Fox asking the paps to plan paparazzi sesh,” has since been viewed more than 1.3m times, with many viewers applauding Fox for her handling of the situation.

“This is actually super admirable,” one person commented, while another said: “She wants to look out for her baby but at the same time look out for the paps and make sure they can pay their bills. I’ve grown to love this woman.”

Someone else said: “That’s actually pretty cool because she knows her life is a business.”

Others were happy to see both Fox and the paparazzi being respectful, with one viewer adding that they “love” the video. “Yes, I love this. Her respectfully asking them to stop, them respecting her wishes and planning a future run in yes yes yes,” they wrote.

The video also prompted viewers to acknowledge that some celebrities plan paparazzi shoots in advance, or tip off photographers about where they will be.

“She’s so nice about it. And all celebs plan pap shoots anyway,” one person commented, while someone else said: “She’s compromising so they don’t record her kid but still do their job, all I see is girl boss.”

Another person added that the video of Fox was the “definition of setting boundaries with respect”.

The video of Fox’s request comes after Blake Lively recently shared a “frightening” experience that she had with paparazzi while out with her children.

According to Lively, who was out walking with her daughters, James, six, Inez, four, and Betty, one, her children were “being stalked by a man all day”.

“Jumping out. And then hiding,” she commented under a since-deleted paparazzi photo from the encounter. “A stranger on the street got into words with them because it was so upsetting for her to see.”

In the post, Lively then asked: “Where is your morality here? I would like to know. Or do you simply not care about the safety of children?”

Fox, who recently ended a brief, high-profile relationship with Kanye West, shares her son Valentino with ex Peter Artemiev.

The actor celebrated her son’s first birthday in a post shared to Instagram in January, in which she shared photos and videos of herself and the baby.

In the caption, Fox wrote: “My beautiful baby is one today!! Thank you so much for showing me what love is. Thank you for humbling me and teaching me patience and hard work. Thank you for being my biggest blessing. My greatest accomplishment. My masterpiece.

“I don’t deserve you but somehow we’re here and I promise to love you unconditionally and accept you for who you are.”

