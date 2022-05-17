Julia Fox offers explanation for going grocery shopping in her ‘underwear’ after outfit goes viral

Julia Fox has explained her interesting choice of grocery run outfit, after she received a mixed response on social media.

Over the weekend, the Uncut Gems star was seen visiting a supermarket wearing a black and white bra-and-underwear set from Alexander Wang, without much on top.

She partially covered her torso with an oversized denim jacket from the designer, and her legs with calf-length denim boots.

To complete the denim extravaganza, she also carried Alexander Wang’s unconventional hobo bag, which is fashioned from a pair of faded blue jeans.

The ensemble received a mixed response on Twitter, with some praising Fox’s kooky style while others said it was “unsuitable” attire for a supermarket.

Fox was spotted shopping in Los Angeles, California (GC Images)

“She’s going to be absolutely freezing when she’s picking her yoghurts,” one person observed.

“Joots are wild enough as is but the jandbag is just crazy,” another said of Fox’s accessories.

“I have about 30,000 questions but are her pants a purse?” one person asked.

Offering an explanation, another said: “She doesn’t have any pants because she used them to make the upside-down jeans bag, this outfit makes perfect sense to me.”

“I’m tired of pretending this doesn’t slay,” one person addmitted.

Another wrote: “But when I go to the grocery store in my underwear I’m being ‘inappropriate’ and ‘high’.”

The confusion over her outfit hasn’t gone unnoticed by Fox, who took to her Instagram story to clarify her choices.

Sharing a meme of herself, which reads “when it’s laundry day but you have errands to run”, Fox said: “I just think that if it’s socially acceptable at the beach it should be the same everywhere lol.”

It’s not the first time Fox has debuted the “jurse” and “joots”. She first wore the items in March, when showing off a pair of DIY low-waisted jeans.

Later in an Instagram tutorial, she shared that she had created the bottoms by cutting off the waistband of a high-waisted pair of jeans. But rather than discarding the waistband, she found use for it as an extremely cropped bandeau top.

“I also used what I cut off to make the bandeau,” she told her followers. “It makes for a really cute set and it’s easy and honestly now that latex is kinda played out. Denim, you’re all I have left.”

