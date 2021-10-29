A Florida mom is threatening to sue her children’s school after she was barred from volunteering because she has an account on the subscription-based adult website OnlyFans.

Victoria Triece, 30, mother to two children aged five and ten at the Sand Lake Elementary in Orange County, said she felt “judged and isolated” after being told she could no longer volunteer.

The incident happened after some of the parents found Ms Triece’s pictures on an adults-only site and complained about it to the school, reported Wesh news.

Ms Triece said she is doing nothing illegal by being on a site where subscribers opt to pay creators to access explicit photos and video.

“It’s nobody’s position to judge what anybody does in their private life,” Ms Triece told reporters on Thursday at the office of her attorney NeJame Law. “If I’m not hurting anybody and I’m not affecting anybody’s day, then it’s somebody’s choice to do something that’s fully legal.”

“It affected a parent who went and paid to see my content, but then they had to go send in these photos of me to the school and make me not be allowed to be around children anymore, which I’ve done and dedicated my life to for pretty much five years‚” she claimed.

Ms Triece now intends to sue the school board for $1mn in damages and demanded her reinstatement as an “ADDitions volunteer” at the school.

The legal firm representing Ms Treice said the basis for damages include denying her the right to participate in her children’s lives and denying her the choice of livelihood.

She is seeking damages also because of “the ridicule she has suffered and will suffer as a result of being banned for no reason other than offending the moral sensitivities of another for what she does privately,” it added.

The school declined to comment, citing “potential, pending or ongoing litigation.”

Source Link Judged and isolated: Mother barred from volunteering at child’s school because she has OnlyFans account