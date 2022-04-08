Jurors in the trial of four men accused of planning to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer returned to the US district judge still deadlocked on some charges. US District Judge Robert Jonker sent them back to reach a decision on the unresolved charges.

The jurors must reach unanimous agreement on 10 charges between the four men. According to The Associated Press, those include one against Brandon Caserta, two against Adam Fox, three against Barry Croft Jr and four against Daniel Harris.

All have been charged with kidnapping conspiracy, while other counts involved firearm and explosive possession.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Judge tells deadlocked jurors in Whitmer kidnapping case to go back to work