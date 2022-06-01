Judge rules that bees, legally, can be fish

According to a state court judge in California, bees can be legally classified as fish.

This ruling reverses a lower court’s finding that bees cannot legally be classified as fish.

While seemingly farcical, this decision allows the state to list bee species as threatened or endangered under the California Endangered Species Act — under the category of “fish,” as defined in that legislation.

“It is a great day for California’s bumble bees,” said Pamela Flick from Defenders of Wildlife, one of the case’s intervenor defendants, via a press release.

“Today’s decision confirms that California Endangered Species Act protections apply to all of our state’s imperiled native species and is critical to protecting our state’s renown biodiversity.”

This is a breaking story, more to follow

