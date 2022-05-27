Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit that aimed to stop New York Attorney General from investigating him

A federal judge in New York has thrown out a lawsuit former president Donald Trump had brought in hopes of winning a court order barring New York State Attorney General Letitia James from investigating him and his eponymous real estate company.

Mr Trump filed suit against Ms James on 20 December after her office brought an action in New York state court to compel him to appear for a deposition as part of her office’s long-running investigation into whether the Trump Organisation engaged in fraudulent business practices by inflating property values when seeking bank loans and deflating them when calculating taxes owed to the government.

More follows…

