Judge denies Ghislaine Maxwell’s bid for a new trial

Ghislaine Maxwell’s bid for a new trial has been denied.

Maxwell, 60, had requested a new trial after a juror known as Scotty David failed to disclose he had suffered sexual abuse as a child on a pre-trial questionnaire.

In a much-anticipated decision released on Friday afternoon, Judge Alison Nathan the juror had not deliberately misled the court during the jury selection process.

“His failure to disclose his prior sexual abuse during the jury selection process was highly unfortunate, but not deliberate,” Judge Nathan concluded.

“The Court further concludes that Juror 50 harboured no bias toward the Defendant and could serve as a fair and impartial juror.”

Maxwell was convicted of five sex-trafficking charges in a federal courthouse in Manhattan in December for recruiting and grooming young girls to be abused by her former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein.

Days after the verdict, Scotty David gave an interview to The Independent where he shared his experience of sexual abuse with other jury members during deliberations and it helped convince them that Maxwell’s victims were telling the truth.

“This verdict is for all the victims,” he told The Independent. “For those who testified, for those who came forward and for those who haven’t come forward. I’m glad that Maxwell has been held accountable.”

Maxwell, who is due to be sentenced in June, faces up to 65 years in prison.

Epstein died in prison in August 2019 while awaiting trial for sex-trafficking offenses.

His death was ruled suicide by the medical examiner.

