Judge blocks Texas from investigating families of transgender children for abuse

Posted on June 10, 2022

A judge has blocked Texas from investigating the families of transgender children who have received gender-affirming care for abuse, in a move that pushes back against the throttling of LGBTQ+ rights in the Republican state.

Judge Jan Soifer issued a temporary restraining order on Friday to halt investigations against three families of transgender youth launched by the state agency Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Source Link Judge blocks Texas from investigating families of transgender children for abuse