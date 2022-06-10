Judge blocks Texas from investigating families of transgender children for abuse

A judge has blocked Texas from investigating the families of transgender children who have received gender-affirming care for abuse, in a move that pushes back against the throttling of LGBTQ+ rights in the Republican state.

Judge Jan Soifer issued a temporary restraining order on Friday to halt investigations against three families of transgender youth launched by the state agency Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

