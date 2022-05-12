Judd Apatow shares his proposed plot for Superbad 2

Judd Apatow has detailed his abandoned plans for a sequel to Superbad in a new interview.

The 2007 film features Jonah Hill, Michael Cera and Christopher Mintz-Plasse as high school seniors getting up to no good ahead of their high-school graduation.

Written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the coming-of-age feature was a box office success and received acclaim from critics and audiences alike.

Despite its success, there have been no active plans to reunite the cast for a follow-up film, with Hill and Rogen expressing their disinterest in a sequel.

Apatow, who produced Superbad, recently appeared on an episode of the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast and spoke about his hopes for a second film.

“I know that Jonah said, ‘Oh it’ll be funny to do it when we’re 70 or 80,’ but I really wanted them to do a Superbad in college where Jonah flunks out of college and just shows up and visits Michael Cera at college,” Apatow told host Rosenbaum.

Earlier this year, Hill suggested a plot for an “old folks home” Superbad 2, starring the original cast as senior citizens.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Jonah Hill and Michael Cera (Maria Laura Antonelli/Shutterstock)

“Our spouses die, and we’re single again,” he suggested in a conversation with W magazine. “That’s what I want Superbad to be, and that’s the only way I would ever make it.”

Rogen, who co-wrote and also starred in Superbad, also said in 2020 that he’d “100 per cent probably never touch” the film again, as he doesn’t think it “requires improvement or anything to be built upon it”.

