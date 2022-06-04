Jubliee – live: Queen pulls out of Epsom Derby as royals tour the UK

The Queen will not attend the Epsom Derby on Saturday after also missing the platinum jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday.

Her Majesty is expected to watch the major sporting event on television at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The Prince of Wales represented his mother at St Paul’s Cathedral after the 96-year-old monarch pulled out of the high-profile occasion following “discomfort” following a busy first day of festivities on Thursday.

It comes after the Archbishop of York has praised the Queen for her “staunch constancy” as well as her continuing to be faithful to the pledges she made on ascending to the throne, during a historic platinum jubilee thanksgiving service.

During an address to 2,000 people at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, the Archbishop spoke of leadership qualities, adding: “In Her Majesty the Queen, we see such an example of this kind of service; a staunch constancy and a steadfast consistency; a faithfulness to God, an obedience to a vocation that is the bedrock of her life.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were cheered by crowds as they arrived for the service, their first royal engagement since they left the UK for a new life in the US two years ago.

Show latest update 1654332025 Edward and Sophie to visit to Northern Ireland Prince Edward and wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex will visit Northern Ireland today as a part of ongoing celebrations for the Queen’s platinum jubilee. They will reportedly meet children taking part in street performances as well as art and craft sessions in the region. Furvah Shah 4 June 2022 09:40 1654330867 Will and Kate visit Cardiff for jubilee concert Prince William and Kate Middleton are due to appear in Cardiff today ahead of a platinum jubilee concert at Cardiff Castle. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will meet with the performers and crew behind the event, which will feature performers such as Bonnie Tyler and will be hosted by Aled Jones and Shan Cothi. The events organisers have partnered with Shelter Cymru to help raise awareness for homelessness in Wales. It is a separate event to this evening’s Party at the Palace, which will be broadcasted live by the BBC from Buckingham Palace from 7.30pm. This event will see stars such as Queen with Adam Lambert and Alicia Keys perform. Prince William and Prince Charles are also expected to take to the stage to deliver personal tributes to the Queen. Furvah Shah 4 June 2022 09:21 1654329357 Lilibet turns one Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, turns one today. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to spend today in Windsor at their former home of Frogmore Cottage to celebrate Lilibet’s birthday. The Queen met her great-granddaughter for the first time this weekend, according to reports. Harry and Meghan moved to the US after stepping down as working members of the royal family in 2020. This is the Duchess’s first trip to London in two years, while Harry last visited in 2021. Furvah Shah 4 June 2022 08:55 1654327848 What happened during Friday’s jubilee celebrations? On Friday, members of the Royal Family and leading politicians were joined by 400 key workers and volunteers for a national service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London. The Queen did not attend after experiencing “discomfort” following jubilee celebrations on Thursday and instead watched the service on television at Windsor Castle. She will be doing the same for today’s Epsom Derby.Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were all in attendance at St Paul’s. It was Meghan and Harry’s first public appearance in the UK in two years and they were met with cheers from the crowds as they entered the cathedral. Harry and Meghan attended the St Paul’s service on Friday (Getty Images) Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife, Carrie Johnson, were also in attendance and faced boos from the crowds as they arrived. The Archbishop of York thanked the Queen for “staying the course” in his sermon and praised her for her “staunch constancy and a steadfast consistency, a faithfulness to God, an obedience to a vocation.” After the service, a reception took place at Guildhall in London, hosted by the Lord Mayor of London. Members of the royal family and senior politicians were in attendance. Furvah Shah 4 June 2022 08:30 1654326617 Met Office warns thunderstorms and heavy showers could spoil Saturday morning’s jubilee celebrations The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as it predicts heavy rain and possible thunder for parts of England this morning, including London. They said: “While many places will stay dry, thunderstorms will bring heavy rain and lightning to some places early on Saturday.” The weather warning is in place until 10am, but the Met Office say there remains a chance of isolated showers and cloud while heavy rain is thought to move up towards the north. Furvah Shah 4 June 2022 08:10 1654325310 What’s on the schedule for Saturday’s platinum jubilee events? Today, The Epsom Derby race takes place from 5.30pm, which the Queen will not be attending. Buckingham Palace announced the monarch had suffered “some discomfort” during Thursday’s events and will instead watch the race on television from Windsor Castle. Other members of the royal family are expected to head to the racecourse on Derby Day instead. From 7.30pm, the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace will take place. The open-air concert in front of the Palace will feature stars such as Queen with Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer and Duran Duran. It will be broadcast live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Radio 2. Furvah Shah 4 June 2022 07:48 1654318800 Duchess wears Queen’s earrings The Duchess of Cambridge has again paid homage to another member of the royal family, by wearing a pair of the Queen’s diamond and pearl drop earrings to Friday’s Service of Thanksgiving, a loan from the Queen to the duchess. Meredith Clark reports: (Getty Images) Jane Dalton 4 June 2022 06:00 1654311600 Picnic with footballers and get-togethers staged to thank Queen and communities Community events to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne will take place across the UK on Sunday, and have the backing of a footballing hero. Sunday marks the final day of the jubilee festivities – as well as national Thank You Day. The event, which began in 2021, was set up in appreciation of those who helped people through the Covid-19 pandemic, and this year coincides with the four-day bank holiday weekend for the platinum jubilee. Millions of people are expected to gather at street parties, host a Big Jubilee Lunch or get together around the county to thank the Queen, but also to thank neighbours, family, friends, communities, the NHS and key workers for their support over the past year. Thank You Day events include a picnic on the pitch at Wembley Stadium, with ex-England footballer John Barnes participating in a sing-along with The Kingdom Choir, who will perform a rendition of the Thank You Day Jubilee Anthem – Sweet Caroline. Invited guests will share a meal with famous footballers. The events have been organised by Together Coalition, which is made up of community groups and businesses that work together on campaigns and projects. Other events include “the world’s longest lunch” on the Long Walk in Windsor, in which 3,000 people will gather for food across 488 tables, and a performance of popular hit Sea Shanty on the River Thames under Tower Bridge. Also in London, generations of refugees from the those fleeing the Holocaust to refugees of modern conflicts including Afghanistan, Syrian and Ukraine will share a meal together and with those who helped them along the way. Jane Dalton 4 June 2022 04:00 1654304460 Future kings will speak at concert The Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge will take to the stage to pay public tributes to the Queen during the star-studded jubilee concert. The father and son – both future kings – will speak separately in honour of the monarch towards the end of the BBC’s open-air show, staged in the front of Buckingham Palace on Saturday evening. Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, George Ezra, and Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder are among the celebrity acts preparing to entertain a live crowd of 22,000 people and a television audience of millions. Clarence House and Kensington Palace announced both Charles and William would address the crowds at the high-profile platinum party at the palace, which falls on the third evening of the four-day jubilee festivities. It is thought unlikely the Queen will attend the concert but confirmation of any movements will be released on the day. Jane Dalton 4 June 2022 02:01 1654297320 Jane Dalton 4 June 2022 00:02

