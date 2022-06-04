Jubliee – live: Queen pulls out of Epsom Derby as Lilibet celebrates first birthday

The Queen will not attend the Epsom Derby today after also missing the platinum jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that her Majesty is expected to watch the major sporting event on television at Windsor Castle, after experiencing “discomfort” following a busy first day of festivities on Thursday.

It comes after the Archbishop of York has praised the Queen for her “staunch constancy” as well as continuing to be faithful to the pledges she made when ascending to the throne, during a historic platinum jubilee service.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Cardiff, Wales today ahead of a jubilee concert at Cardiff Castle while Prince Edward and wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex will visit Northern Ireland for festivites.

Stars and members of the royal family will take to the stage for the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert, aired live from 7.30pm outside Buckingham Palace in celebration of the Queen’s 70-year reign.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, Lilibet, also celebrates her first birthday today at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor.

Show latest update 1654338952 Police briefly evacuate Trafalgar Square after “incident” Police briefly evacuated Trafalgar Square this morning ahead of further jubilee celebrations. The Metropolitan Police said they were on scene at 11.06am and warned people not to travel to the area. At 11.16am, they said the “incident” had concluded and the square will “reopen in due course.” The details of the incident are not yet known. Furvah Shah 4 June 2022 11:35 1654338652 Prince Edward and Sophie visiting Belfast, Northern Ireland Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex are visiting Belfast, Northern Ireland today as a part of ongoing jubilee celebrations. The Earl and Countess will join members of the public at a 1950s-themed celebration on Royal Avenue in the city and will meet groups of performers, including the Belfast Busking Band. They are also set to hear stories of the city’s diverse communities over the last 70 years, which will be explored through fashion, photography, music and dance. Prince Edward will go on to meet older members of the local community, brought together by Age Friendly Belfast to share their memories and experiences, while the Countess will join in with special jubilee craft activities – including making crowns and corgis with school children – before viewing a showcase of fashion through the ages. The couple will also try a local delicacy, the Belfast Bap, will visit stalls at the Retro Jubilee Market and watch a community dance performance that celebrates the last seven decades. The royal couple will then travel to their second engagement in the region, thought to be in Bangor, on Saturday afternoon. Additional reporting by PA Furvah Shah 4 June 2022 11:30 1654337752 People gather on Mall ahead of Party at the Palace People have begun to gather on the Mall leading up to Buckingham Palace, London ahead of this evening’s jubilee concert. The Party at the Palace will see stars such as Queen with Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys and Duran Duran perform. Other famous faces such as David Attenborough and Emma Raducanu are also expected to be in attendance. Buckingham Palace have not confirmed the Queen’s attendance as Her Majesty has already pulled out of today’s Epsom Derby due to experiencing “discomfort” after Thursday’s celebrations. But, Prince Charles and Prince William will reportedly take the stage to deliver personal messages on behalf of and to the Queen. Furvah Shah 4 June 2022 11:15 1654336829 Best moments from Friday’s jubilee celebrations On Friday, we saw members of the royal family, leading politicians and other famous famous come together at St Paul’s cathedral for a historic service of thanksgiving in celebration of the Queen’s platinum jubilee. While the Queen herself was not in attendance due to experiencing “discomfort” following Thursday’s busy day of events, she watched the service on television from Windsor Castle. Meghan Markle returned to the UK after two years, accompanied by husband Prince Harry and other notable attendees of the service included Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St Paul’s Cathedral (Getty Images) It was the couple’s first royal appearance in two years William and Kate leaving the Jubilee service Kate wore a pair of the Queen’s earrings for the service Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie, leaving St Paul’s Cathedral Furvah Shah 4 June 2022 11:00 1654335952 Furvah Shah 4 June 2022 10:45 1654334125 Birthday wishes for Lilibet posted by royal family on Twitter Members of the royal family have shared birthday messages for Lilibet, who turns one today. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Queen and Buckingham Palace all posted well-wishes on Twitter. Lilibet – whose full name is Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor – was born in California, US and she met her great-grandmother, the Queen, for the first time this weekend. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to have a quiet celebration for their daughter’s birthday at their former home of Frogmore Cottage, Windsor. Furvah Shah 4 June 2022 10:15 1654332025 Edward and Sophie to visit to Northern Ireland Prince Edward and wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex will visit Northern Ireland today as a part of ongoing celebrations for the Queen’s platinum jubilee. They will reportedly meet children in Belfast and Bangor who are taking part in street performances as well as art and craft sessions in the region. Furvah Shah 4 June 2022 09:40 1654330867 Will and Kate visit Cardiff for jubilee concert Prince William and Kate Middleton are due to appear in Cardiff today ahead of a platinum jubilee concert at Cardiff Castle. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will meet with the performers and crew behind the event, which will feature performers such as Bonnie Tyler and will be hosted by Aled Jones and Shan Cothi. The events organisers have partnered with Shelter Cymru to help raise awareness for homelessness in Wales. It is a separate event to this evening’s Party at the Palace, which will be broadcasted live by the BBC from Buckingham Palace from 7.30pm. This event will see stars such as Queen with Adam Lambert and Alicia Keys perform. Prince William and Prince Charles are also expected to take to the stage to deliver personal tributes to the Queen. Furvah Shah 4 June 2022 09:21 1654329357 Lilibet turns one Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, turns one today. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to spend today in Windsor at their former home of Frogmore Cottage to celebrate Lilibet’s birthday. The Queen met her great-granddaughter for the first time this weekend, according to reports. Harry and Meghan moved to the US after stepping down as working members of the royal family in 2020. This is the Duchess’s first trip to London in two years, while Harry last visited in 2021. Furvah Shah 4 June 2022 08:55 1654327848 What happened during Friday’s jubilee celebrations? On Friday, members of the Royal Family and leading politicians were joined by 400 key workers and volunteers for a national service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London. The Queen did not attend after experiencing “discomfort” following jubilee celebrations on Thursday and instead watched the service on television at Windsor Castle. She will be doing the same for today’s Epsom Derby.Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were all in attendance at St Paul’s. It was Meghan and Harry’s first public appearance in the UK in two years and they were met with cheers from the crowds as they entered the cathedral. Harry and Meghan attended the St Paul’s service on Friday (Getty Images) Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife, Carrie Johnson, were also in attendance and faced boos from the crowds as they arrived. The Archbishop of York thanked the Queen for “staying the course” in his sermon and praised her for her “staunch constancy and a steadfast consistency, a faithfulness to God, an obedience to a vocation.” After the service, a reception took place at Guildhall in London, hosted by the Lord Mayor of London. Members of the royal family and senior politicians were in attendance. Furvah Shah 4 June 2022 08:30

