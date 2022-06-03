Jubilee – live: Queen will watch St Paul’s service on TV from Windsor Castle

The Queen will miss a national serive of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral today after experiencing “some discomfort” during Thursday’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

The event will bring together most members of the royal family for the first time since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding in 2018.

The Duke of York will also no longer attend the service after testing positive for Covid-19.

Friday’s events mark the second day of the platinum jubilee celebrations, following the Trooping the Colour ceremony and the lighting of the royal beacons on Thursday evening.

The monarch lit a beacon of light at Windsor castle to mark her historic 70-year reign.

The lighting of the Commonwealth Globe of Nations formed part of a special dual ceremony with Her Majesty’s grandson the Duke of Cambridge, who is respresenting the monarch at Buckingham Palace some 20 miles away.

At the Queen’s command, the Tree of Trees sculpture, London’s centrepiece of the jubilee, was lit up outside the palace.

The monarch is believed to have experienced episodic mobility issues during her appearance on the palace balcony with her family to salute soldiers returning from the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Thousands of people joined street parties across the UK on Thursday, while the royals observed the ceremony on The Mall, followed by a flypast over Buckingham Palace.

Show latest update 1654247389 The Queen will watch the St Paul’s thanksgiving service at home on TV The Queen will be watching the service of thanksgiving on TV from Windsor Castle, it has been revealed. The news comes after Buckingham Palace issued a statement announcing that the monarch would not be attending the service. It is believed she experienced episodic mobility issues during the daytime events on Thursday. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said the Queen “greatly enjoyed” her birthday parade and flypast in London but “did experience some discomfort”. The Prince of Wales will officially represent his mother at the service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday. Saman Javed 3 June 2022 10:09 1654246800 Celebrations in Paris French president Emmanuel Macron and British ambassador to France Menna Rawlings attended a “reviving the flame” ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris to mark the Platinum Jubilee. Saman Javed 3 June 2022 10:00 1654246233 Photographs from behind-the-scenes as St Paul’s Cathedral prepares to welcome royal family The organisers of today’s service of thanksgiving have shared behind-the-scenes images as they prepare to welcome the royal family to St Paul’s Cathedral. A team of “highly-skilled” embroiderers volunteered to create and repair the cathedral’s vestments for use at the service. Saman Javed 3 June 2022 09:50 1654245633 Crowds line up to catch a glimpse of the royal family Spectators are lining up outside St Paul’s Cathedral where a thanksgiving service is being held later today, in the hope of catching a glimpse of members of the royal family. One person waved a flag bearing the Queen (Getty Images) Some people wore jubilee-themed flower crowns Saman Javed 3 June 2022 09:40 1654245033 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘want to be as low profile as possible’ during UK visit Royal commentator Omid Scobie has said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to keep a low profile during the platinum jubilee celebrations. The couple’s presence, alongside their children Archie and Lilibet, marks the first time the family has returned to the UK since they stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020. Omid Scobie, author of Finding Freedom, told BBC Breakfast: “I spoke with people close to the couple…who said that they want to be as low-profile as possible during this trip. “It’s almost hard to believe, but I think yesterday Trooping the Colour was a great example. We didn’t really catch sight of them on TV cameras.” Saman Javed 3 June 2022 09:30 1654244497 Queen meets Lilibet for first time as Harry and Meghan reunite with monarch The Queen has met her great-granddaughter, Lilibet Mountbatten Windsor, for the first time, according to reports. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in London this weekend with their two children for the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. According to royal commentator Omid Scobie, co-author of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s biography Finding Freedom, the couple introduced their youngest child to the Queen on Thursday in Windsor. Saman Javed 3 June 2022 09:21 1654242933 Buckingham Palace lit up with images of the Queen throughout her reign Buckingham Palace was adorned with images of the Queen throughout her historic 70-year reign on Thursday evening. As night fell in London, the royal residence was lit up with photographs of the monarch, including a portrait from her coronation in 1953. Saman Javed 3 June 2022 08:55 1654241694 What’s on the schedule for the platinum jubilee today? Britain is gearing up for the second day of platinum jubilee celebrations, which will see most members of the royal family attend a service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. Buckingham Palace has announced that the Queen will miss the event due to mobility issues, and the Duke of York will no longer attend after testing positive for Covid-19. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to be present. Kate Ng has today’s schedule here: Saman Javed 3 June 2022 08:34 1654239637 Meet the side hustlers thriving off the Queen’s platinum jubilee A recent poll found that 63 per cent of Britons are planning to celebrate at some point over the 2 to 5 June weekend, which means there are lots of opportunities for people to put their skills to good use. Queen pulls out of thanksgiving service after ‘discomfort’ at Jubilee celebrations The Queen will miss a national service of thanksgiving on Friday “with great reluctance” after experiencing “some discomfort” during Thursday’s platinum jubilee celebrations, Buckingham Palace has said. The 96-year-old monarch will stay away from the event at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, as will her son Prince Andrew, who has contracted Covid-19.In a statement, Buckingham Palace said the Queen “greatly enjoyed” her birthday parade and flypast in London but “did experience some discomfort”.Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here Peony Hirwani 3 June 2022 07:00

