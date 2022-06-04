Jubilee – live: Queen to skip Epsom Derby a day after missing thanksgiving service

The Queen will not attend the Epsom Derby on Saturday after also missing the platinum jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday.

Her Majesty is expected to watch the major sporting event on television at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The Prince of Wales represented his mother at St Paul’s Cathedral after the 96-year-old monarch pulled out of the high-profile occasion following “discomfort” following a busy first day of festivities on Thursday.

It comes after the Archbishop of York has praised the Queen for her “staunch constancy” as well as her continuing to be faithful to the pledges she made on ascending to the throne, during a historic platinum jubilee thanksgiving service.

During an address to 2,000 people at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, the Archbishop spoke of leadership qualities, adding: “In Her Majesty the Queen, we see such an example of this kind of service; a staunch constancy and a steadfast consistency; a faithfulness to God, an obedience to a vocation that is the bedrock of her life.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were cheered by crowds as they arrived for the service, their first royal engagement since they left the UK for a new life in the US two years ago.

Show latest update 1654318800 Duchess wears Queen’s earrings The Duchess of Cambridge has again paid homage to another member of the royal family, by wearing a pair of the Queen’s diamond and pearl drop earrings to Friday’s Service of Thanksgiving, a loan from the Queen to the duchess. Meredith Clark reports: (Getty Images) Jane Dalton 4 June 2022 06:00 1654311600 Picnic with footballers and get-togethers staged to thank Queen and communities Community events to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne will take place across the UK on Sunday, and have the backing of a footballing hero. Sunday marks the final day of the jubilee festivities – as well as national Thank You Day. The event, which began in 2021, was set up in appreciation of those who helped people through the Covid-19 pandemic, and this year coincides with the four-day bank holiday weekend for the platinum jubilee. Millions of people are expected to gather at street parties, host a Big Jubilee Lunch or get together around the county to thank the Queen, but also to thank neighbours, family, friends, communities, the NHS and key workers for their support over the past year. Thank You Day events include a picnic on the pitch at Wembley Stadium, with ex-England footballer John Barnes participating in a sing-along with The Kingdom Choir, who will perform a rendition of the Thank You Day Jubilee Anthem – Sweet Caroline. Invited guests will share a meal with famous footballers. The events have been organised by Together Coalition, which is made up of community groups and businesses that work together on campaigns and projects. Other events include “the world’s longest lunch” on the Long Walk in Windsor, in which 3,000 people will gather for food across 488 tables, and a performance of popular hit Sea Shanty on the River Thames under Tower Bridge. Also in London, generations of refugees from the those fleeing the Holocaust to refugees of modern conflicts including Afghanistan, Syrian and Ukraine will share a meal together and with those who helped them along the way. Jane Dalton 4 June 2022 04:00 1654304460 Future kings will speak at concert The Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge will take to the stage to pay public tributes to the Queen during the star-studded jubilee concert. The father and son – both future kings – will speak separately in honour of the monarch towards the end of the BBC’s open-air show, staged in the front of Buckingham Palace on Saturday evening. Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, George Ezra, and Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder are among the celebrity acts preparing to entertain a live crowd of 22,000 people and a television audience of millions. Clarence House and Kensington Palace announced both Charles and William would address the crowds at the high-profile platinum party at the palace, which falls on the third evening of the four-day jubilee festivities. It is thought unlikely the Queen will attend the concert but confirmation of any movements will be released on the day. Jane Dalton 4 June 2022 02:01 1654297320 Jane Dalton 4 June 2022 00:02 1654293760 Princess Royal visits Edinburgh The Princess Royal fed penguins and met young Ukrainian refugees on a visit to Edinburgh Zoo. She and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, are in the Scottish capital as members of the royal family visit the nations of the UK over the long weekend to celebrate the jubilee. The Princess Royal uses the Captain’s Sword by to cut a commemorative Jubilee cake during her visit to HMS Albion Jane Dalton 3 June 2022 23:02 1654290040 More images from the thanksgiving service: (POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Charles The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Princess Beatrice (Getty Images) Princess Michael of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent Carrie and Boris Johnson (WireImage,) Priti Patel and Ben Wallace Tony and Cherie Blair Jane Dalton 3 June 2022 22:00 1654286800 The best royal outfits Meghan Markle earned high praise for her “understated” appearance, arriving at St Paul’s Cathedral in a sleek Dior belted coat. Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cambridge turned heads in a crisp white Alexander McQueen blazer dress. Here are Saman Javed’s favourite looks of the various royal family members: Meghan spoke to Harry’s cousins Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Matt Dunham/PA) Anne, Princess Royal, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge Princess Eugenie (Getty Images) Jane Dalton 3 June 2022 21:06 1654283020 Five servicemen faint Five members of the military fainted while on duty at the national thanksgiving service. Personnel from the Royal Air Force, Royal Marines, Household Cavalry and Coldstream Guards collapsed while stationed at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday morning. Two members of the military guard of honour – one from the Royal Air Force Regiment and another from the Royal Marines – appeared to lose consciousness within half an hour of each other as they lined the steps up to the Great West Door waiting for the royal family to arrive. The member of the Royal Air Force fainted and fell flat on his back on the steps before regaining consciousness. The other man, who was standing closer to the Great West Door, momentarily appeared to lose consciousness approximately 20 minutes later, stumbling on the top steps before regaining his balance and being taken under the columns of the cathedral. They were able to be escorted on foot away from the steps, despite stretchers being brought out. It was a very warm and sunny day in London, with temperatures hovering at around 20C at the start of the service. A military serviceman faints at St Paul’s Cathedral (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) Another guardsman also fainted and had to be helped away (Henry Nicholls/PA) Jane Dalton 3 June 2022 20:03 1654279360 Prince Harry jokes with Princess Eugenie’s husband Harry was spotted laughing with Princess Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank, suggesting a closeness between the two couples. Earlier this year, his cousin Eugenie became the first member of the royal family to visit the duke and duchess at their home in California. In another photograph, Harry and her sister Beatrice were seen swapping expressions with other royals – most likely Zara and Mike Tindall – seated across the aisle. Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank and Harry (Victoria Jones/PA) Jane Dalton 3 June 2022 19:02 1654275607 ‘Substantial’ booing for Boris Johnson as he arrives for Queen’s Jubilee service ‘Substantial’ booing for Boris Johnson as he arrives for Queen’s Jubilee service Joe Middleton 3 June 2022 18:00

