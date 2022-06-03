Jubilee – live: Queen lights beacon at Windsor to mark 70 years on throne

The Queen has lit a beacon of light at Windsor castle to mark her platinum jubilee.

The lighting of the Commonwealth Globe of Nations forms part of special dual ceremony with Her Majesty’s grandson the Duke of Cambridge, who is respresenting the monarch at Buckingham Palace some 20 miles away.

At the Queen’s command, the Tree of Trees sculpture, London’s centrepiece of the jubilee, will light up outside the palace.

The ceremony on Thursday evening was part of a busy four days for the Queen. Earlier the palace announced the monarch will miss the jubilee service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday “with great reluctance” after having experienced “some discomfort” during Thursday’s celebrations.

She is believed to have experienced episodic mobility issues during her appearance on the palace balcony with her family to salute soldiers returning from the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Thousands of people joined street parties across the UK today, while the royals observed the ceremony on The Mall, followed by a flypast over Buckingham Palace.

Show latest update 1654229100 Barack Obama: Queen makes world safer place Former US president Barack Obama was among those paying tribute to the Queen. In a video message, he said he felt he had formed a special relationship with the monarch and that he had learnt so much from the example she set. Her steadfastness stewardship of the UK had made the world a safer place, he added. “Continue to reign supreme,” he said. Jane Dalton 3 June 2022 05:05 1654225440 Prime minister to give Bible reading at thanksgiving service Boris Johnson will give a New Testament reading at the thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral in the morning. Members of his Cabinet are also among the guests, along with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, first ministers of the devolved governments and former prime ministers. The diplomatic world will be represented by high commissioners and ambassadors from across the world and also attending are governors general and clergy from world faiths. The Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell will give the sermon after the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby tested positive for Covid-19. The Dean of St Paul’s will conduct the service. Young people representing countries where the Queen is head of state will lead the ‘Act of Commitment’ celebrating the life and reign of the monarch, led by the Reverend Robert Kozak. During the day, one of the country’s largest bells, the Great Paul, will be rung before and after the service, the first time it will have been heard at a royal occasion. Jane Dalton 3 June 2022 04:04 1654221600 Police join street parties Police forces in London joined in street parties to mark the festivities. Jane Dalton 3 June 2022 03:00 1654218120 Key workers and volunteers to attend thanksgiving service Key workers, charity volunteers and members of the armed forces have been invited to the Queen’s service of thanksgiving in recognition of their contribution to public life. More than 400 people, who have been making a difference either nationally or locally, are among the guests and many have been working tirelessly during the pandemic. They will join members of the royal family at St Paul’s Cathedral to celebrate the monarch’s 70-year reign, although the Queen herself will not attend after experiencing “some discomfort” following previous mobility issues. Senior members of the monarchy attending include the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who will be joined by the extended royal family. Charles will officially represent the Queen at the service. Those invited in recognition of their service have all been recipients of honours in the New Year or Birthday Honours lists and their number also includes public servants and representatives from social enterprises and voluntary groups. Jane Dalton 3 June 2022 02:02 1654214460 Away from the balcony photo More images of members of the royal family away from the palace balcony: Meghan Markle arriving by car Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and the Duchess of Cambridge during Trooping the Colour Jane Dalton 3 June 2022 01:01 1654209059 Trafficking victim speaks of ‘hope’ Queen’s beacon represents A Zambian woman who was trafficked by her own father has spoken of the “surreal” experience of lighting the UK’s first Platinum Jubilee beacon. Alina Karimamusama, who works with the Queen‘s Commonwealth Trust, ignited the large brazier at Coutts bank in central London. Known as the Queen‘s Bank because it has served every monarch since George IV, it hosted a party for the event with guests including broadcaster Andrew Marr. More than 2,000 beacons will be lit across the UK and the Commonwealth, in what Ms Karimamusama said was a mark of “hope”. “It represents the possibilities that young people from communities like mine, young people like me, can reach when they are given the right support,” she said. Beacons are traditionally lit for royal occasions, having previously been used to mark the silver, golden and diamond jubilees of the Queen, along with Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee in 1897. Song and dance troupe the West End Kids perform in front of a Platinum Jubilee beacon after it was lit at Coutts bank in central London Liam James 2 June 2022 23:30 1654205159 Beacons light up Northern Ireland for platinum jubilee Beacons were lit in towns and cities across Northern Ireland after the Queen sparked the principal beacon at Windsor. Sites included Titanic Belfast and St Columb’s Cathedral in Londonderry. Further beacons were lit nearby at Castle Island, Topped Mountain and the Enniskillen Royal Grammar School. Beacon at at Macartin’s Cathedral in Enniskillen Liam James 2 June 2022 22:25 1654204259 Bidens pay tribute to Queen on platinum jubilee Joe and Jill Biden have offered their congratulations to the Queen on her platinum jubilee. The US president said she had inspired people with her “selfless devotion and service” to the UK and the Commonwealth for 70 years. “Throughout your reign, the relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States has grown stronger and closer than ever,” he said. Mrs Biden said the joy the monarch had brought the American people through her visits to the US, together with the solidarity she had shown in times of tragedy, had “deepened the friendship and profound connection between our countries”. “Joe and I were so touched by the generosity and welcome you showed to us when we visited you at Windsor Castle last year, during our first visit overseas as president and first lady,” she said. The Bidens with the Queen at Windsor Castle last June when they visited the UK for the G7 summit Liam James 2 June 2022 22:10 1654203553 An image of the Queen was projected onto Buckingham Palace ahead of the beacon lighting ceremony as crowds looked on from The Mall. Liam James 2 June 2022 21:59 1654203059 Tree of Trees lit up outside Buckingham Palace The principal beacon lit by the Queen at Windsor sparked thousands around the globe, none more spectacular than the Tree of Trees outside Buckingham Palace in London. Prince William was at the lighting ceremony to represent the royal family. Commentators are saying the tree emphasises the royal family’s environmental bent. Tree Of Trees created by designer Thomas Heatherwick Liam James 2 June 2022 21:50

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Jubilee – live: Queen lights beacon at Windsor to mark 70 years on throne