Jubilee – live: Harry and Meghan to join Queen for Trooping the Colour

Thousands of people are set to join street parties across the UK today while the Queen and her family will observe Trooping the Colour as the country marks the Platinum Jubilee with a four-day bank holiday weekend.

Events range from family picnics to a record-breaking 5,000-strong street party, while the Met Office has warned it will be a quintessentially British summer bank holiday with drizzle and patchy sunshine.

The largest party celebrating the Queen’s record-breaking 70-year reign is set to be Morecambe Bay’s Big Jubilee Lunch on Sunday.

A Service of Thanksgiving, lit Platinum beacons, a Jubilee pageant and a star-studded concert are also planned.

The Queen has returned to Windsor for the events after a short stay at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.

While the Queen has made mostly virtual appearances so far this year due to ongoing mobility issues, she appeared at the Chelsea Flower show this week riding an electric buggy.

Show latest update 1654153015 The full schedule for the day The parade will begin at 10am, and end with a RAF flypast at 1pm, which royal family members will watch from the Buckingham Palace balcony. Here is the full rundown of timings for today: Tom Batchelor 2 June 2022 07:56 1654152055 Key events throughout the day The main events coming up today include the Trooping of the Colour military parade from 10am and the RAF flypast, which should appear over out heads in central London around 1pm. The latter will have the audience of the royals, who will lined up on the balcony for the spectacle. Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, William and the Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, Princess Alexandra and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence are expected on the balcony for the flypast. The principal beacon outside Buckingham Palace will also be lit by a senior member of the royal family to join up with a network of flaming tributes across the UK and Commonwealth. Tom Batchelor 2 June 2022 07:40 1654151618 Good morning from Buckingham Palace Good morning from Buckingham Palace, where The Independent will be reporting live from today’s round of Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Stay tuned for live updates throughout the day. Tom Batchelor 2 June 2022 07:33 1654150440 Good morning and welcome to our rolling coverage of the platinum jubilee celebrations. Today there will be two major events, the Trooping the Colour parade and the lighting of the platinum jubilee beacons. Laura Hampson 2 June 2022 07:14 1654104945 That’s a wrap of our royal coverage today, check back in tomorrow as the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations begin! Saman Javed 1 June 2022 18:35 1654104645 Britons dismayed to find out platinum jubilee has disrupted bin collection Twitter users have been left disgruntled by changes to bin collection days over the bank holiday weekend. Part of the uproar is because there is no one-size-fits-all system in the UK for bin collections over the jubilee weekend. While some local councils have announced their services won’t be affected, others have made collection days later or earlier than the normal schedule. If you’re unsure how your bins might be affected, Maryam Zakir-Hussain has created this helpful guide: Saman Javed 1 June 2022 18:30 1654103103 That’s a wrap of our jubilee coverage today. Join us first thing tomorrow as we start our coverage of the Trooping the Colour parade. Laura Hampson 1 June 2022 18:05 1654102845 These are the flypast timings for Thursday Thursday’s Trooping the Colour ceremony will end with a spectacular flypast that will see Spitfires and Red Arrows gracing the skies above the UK. No fewer than 70 military aircraft from across the UK Armed Forces will soar from the North Sea over several counties across the country and over Buckingham Palace. According to Military Airshows, a website that tracks airshows around the UK, the front of the procession will begin to appear over central London between 12.40pm to 1.15pm. Kate Ng has the details: Saman Javed 1 June 2022 18:00 1654101711 Queen to light principal jubilee beacon at Windsor Castle The Queen will lead the lighting of the principal jubilee beacon this Thursday, Buckingham Palace has announced. The lighting will take place in a special ceremony at Windsor Castle on Thursday evening, the first day of the four-day platinum jubilee bank holiday weekend. The new engagement, added to the Queen’s jubilee diary, will see the monarch symbolically touch the Commonwealth Globe of Nations, created for the Beacons projects, in the castle Quadrangle. Laura Hampson has the full report, including who will be lighting the Buckingham Palace beacon, here: Laura Hampson 1 June 2022 17:41 1654101353 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to return to the UK – but where will they stay? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed they will be attending the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations. While some outlets have speculated that the couple, along with their two childre, Archie and Lilibet, will touch down in England on Wednesday, they are yet to be spotted. It marks the first time the family has returned to the UK after Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020. They have since settled in California. But without an official royal residence in the UK, some have been left wondering where the couple will stay during their trip. Here’s what we know: Saman Javed 1 June 2022 17:35

