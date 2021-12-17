Jubilant Lib Dems claim they have ‘burst Boris’s bubble’ in North Shropshire

North Shropshire by-election victor Helen Morgan today declared that Liberal Democrats are literally “bursting Boris’s bubble” by popping a giant blue balloon at the scene of the dramatic Tory defeat.

Hours after being confirmed as the first non-Conservative MP for the area for almost 200 years, Ms Morgan was joined by Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper and ex-leader Tim Farron to celebrate the historic result in Oswestry.

Wielding a large yellow pin, she burst the balloon marked “Boris bubble” to cheers from local activists.

Mr Farron said that “millions of people have woken up this morning feeling a bit of light has broken into the darkness” thanks to the shock result.

“It turns out that if you are incompetent, it turns out if you tell lies, it turns out that if you take the people for granted, there is a price to pay,” he said.

“Democracy and justice is alive and well in Britain and the people of North Shropshire have spoken for the whole of Britain.”

