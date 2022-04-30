Jossara Jinaro death: ER and Passions actor dies aged 48

ER and Passions actor Jossara Jinaro has died of cancer aged 48.

Jinaro’s husband, Matt Bogado, shared the news on Facebook, writing: “With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro on this date, April 27, 2022.” He included a photo of himself and Jinaro smiling with their two children, Liam and Emrys.

He added: “Jossara was an amazing wife, mother, artist, and friend. She had the most beautiful, kind soul and wouldn’t take no for an answer. Even in her last moments, she was still fighting.”

Jinaro was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She grew up in Colombia as the adopted daughter of a diplomat, but when her step-father was held hostage by guerillas, the family moved to the US.

Over the course of Jinara’s career, she appeared in popular shows such as Judging Amy, ER (in which she played a small part as nurse Andrea Clemente) and Passions. Her role in the latter as the love interest of Simone Russell’s character, earned her a GLAAD nomination in 2006.

She also starred alongside Anne Hathaway in 2005’s Havoc and alongside Maggie Gyllenhaal in 2006’s World Trade Center.

Jinaro’s most recent roles were as Dulce in Nancy Hernandez & The Black Widows, which premiered in 2021, and as Marina del Rey in the film 10 Tricks, which is currently in post-production.

