Josh Taylor says Jack Catterall ‘won’t get anywhere near me’ in all-British title fight

Josh Taylor has predicted that Jack Catterall will not get “anywhere near” him when the British foes face off next year.

Undisputed light welterweight champion Taylor will put all of his belts on the line on 26 February, when he faces Catterall on home turf in Glasgow, Scotland.

The undefeated southpaws faced off at press conferences on Tuesday and Wednesday, a week before the original date for their title showdown.

An injury to Taylor (18-0, 13 knockouts) forced the bout to be postponed, but the 30-year-old seemed to be in good health and good spirits on Wednesday as he discussed the upcoming fight and his 28-year-old opponent.

“I’ve said it for year and years, I believe I’m one of the best fighters on the planet,” Taylor said. “Now everyone else thinks it, too. I’m proving it time and time again.

“I beat Jack Catterall, and I beat him comfortably, and I move on to bigger and better things. I believe that I’m coming into my prime now, and it’s gonna take a real special fighter to topple me at the minute. I feel almost unbeatable.

“I’ve got a lot of time for Jack, I like him a lot. He’s a good person, a good guy, and a good fighter. It’s just time to put the friendship and the respect aside.”

Taylor has held the WBA and IBF light welterweight titles since 2019 and added the WBC and WBO belts by beating Ramirez via unanimous decision this May, in his most recent bout.

Catterall, meanwhile, last fought in November 2020. The Chorley-born fighter was the mandatory challenger to Taylor’s WBO title but stepped aside to let the Scot box Ramirez.

As such, Catterall will now get a shot at all four of Taylor’s belts when they fight in February.

“I just believe, on my night, he’s not getting anywhere near me,” Taylor said.

“I’m never going out looking for the knockout, but I definitely believe that I can get Jack out of there, 100 per cent – especially if I hit him clean and jump on him.

“I see a lot of holes in his game, and in his defence game, so I definitely feel I can knock him out.

“If the opportunity presents itself, I’ll be taking it with both hands. You don’t get paid overtime in this game, so if the opportunity is there, he’ll be hitting the canvas.”

Catterall, however, was defiant, telling Taylor: “I’m gonna punch your head in.

“This is what all my years in boxing have led to, and I’m fully confident I can go up there and cause a big upset.”

The 28-year-old continued: “Obviously Josh has boxed at a higher level, winning the world titles, but I just think I’ve been denied the opportunity […] to prove I’m the best fighter in the UK – not only that, the world.

“I’ve beaten everyone domestically, now I’ve got the opportunity to catapult myself to the world stage.”

