Josh Taylor agrees to Jack Catterall rematch to ‘shut everyone up’

Josh Taylor has said he will fight Jack Catterall again to ‘shut everyone up’ after the Scot’s controversial points win against the Englishman.

Taylor remained unbeaten and retained his status as undisputed super-lightweight champion in February, winning a split decision against Catterall in Glasgow.

The scorecards were debated and disputed by many fans and pundits in the aftermath of the pair’s main event, with the British Board of Boxing Control launching an investigation into the judging, which was referred to police by Catterall’s MP in Chorley.

While Taylor continues to insist that he believes he won the fight – which marked Catterall’s first loss as a professional – the Scot has said he intends to take on Catterall again.

Having previously expressed an interest in moving up in weight, Taylor has now told The National: “I want to shut everyone up. The only reason I’m staying at the weight is: I want to fight Catterall again.

“I don’t think it was the wrong decision [in February], but I want to shut everyone up. I want to prove that was an off night for me and that I’m one of the best fighters on the planet.

“Because of all the stick and abuse I’ve been getting, and the way Jack’s been too – mouthing off and moaning – I just want to shut his mouth. The single reason I’m staying at the weight is to shut him and everyone else up.”

Catterall responded on Twitter: “Tartan Torn a***hole, all bark no bite.

“I’m still waiting for an offer… I’m ready to go, I don’t believe you really want it.”

It is expected that Catterall would fight for Taylor’s belts if the Scot were to vacate them while moving up in weight.

That is now looking less likely, however, with Catterall potentially on course to secure an instant rematch with Taylor.

