Josh Emmett edges close contest with Calvin Kattar in UFC Fight Night main event

Josh Emmett secured a narrow split-decision victory over Calvin Kattar on Saturday night, edging closer to a UFC featherweight title shot in the process.

Emmett won the Fight Night main event 48-47 on two of the judges’ scorecards, while the other read 48-47 in favour of Kattar.

The somewhat controversial result in Austin improved Emmett’s winning streak to five fights and looks set to see the 37-year-old’s ranking rise from seventh to at least fourth – the spot occupied by Kattar ahead of the Americans’ clash.

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is due to defend his belt against former title holder Max Holloway in a trilogy bout at UFC 276 on 2 July.

Second-ranked Brian Ortega and third-ranked Yair Rodriguez will then face off two weeks later.

Full results

Main card

Fan favourite Kevin Holland (left) defeated Tim Means in the co-main event (Getty Images)

Josh Emmett def. Calvin Kattar via split decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-48)

Kevin Holland def. Tim Means via second-round submission (D’Arce choke, 1:28)

Joaquin Buckley def. Albert Duraev via third-round TKO (doctors stoppage, 0:10)

Damir Ismagulov def. Guram Kutateladze via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Adrian Yanez def. Tony Kelley via first-round TKO (punches, 3:49)

Gregory Rodrigues def. Julian Marquez via first-round KO (punch, 3:18)

Prelims

Natalia Silva def. Jasmine Jasudavicius via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Jeremiah Wells def. Court McGee via first-round KO (punch, 1:34)

Ricardo Ramos def. Daniel Chavez via first-round KO (spinning elbow, 1:12)

Maria Oliveira def. Gloria de Paula via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Cody Stamann def. Eddie Wineland via first-round TKO (punches, 0:59)

Phil Hawes def. Deron Winn via second-round TKO (elbows, 4:25)

Roman Dolidze def. Kyle Daukaus via first-round KO (strikes, 1:13)

