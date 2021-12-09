Josh Duggar: Former reality tv star found guilty on child pornography charges

Former reality tv star Josh Duggar has been found guilty of possessing and receiving child pornography.

Duggar faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count.

According to Judge Timothy Brooks, the sentencing hearing will begin sometime in April.

During the six-day trial, one of Duggar’s friends, Bobye Holt, told the prosecution during testimony that Duggar had confessed to her that he’d molested young girls when he was a teenager.

Duggar has been the subject of scrutiny since 2015, when he was accused of molesting four of his sisters and one of his babysitters. During that same year, Duggar apologised for a porn addiction and for being unfaithful to his wife.

