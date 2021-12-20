Jos Verstappen opens up on relationship with Lewis and Anthony Hamilton

Lewis and Anthony Hamilton reacted with class after they were denied a record-breaking eighth Formula One world championship on the final lap of the season, Max Verstappen’s father has revealed.

The Dutchman won his first title when he beat Hamilton in a dramatic last-lap shootout at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – after benefitting from a late crash which allowed him to change into a fresh set of soft tyres.

Mercedes reacted furiously to how the race was allowed to unfold by race director Michael Masi and appealed the result, only to see both of their protests dismissed by stewards.

But in the aftermath of the race, former Formula One driver Jos Verstappen revealed he and his son Max were congratulated by Hamilton’s father Anthony and that relations between the two rival camps had been respectful throughout the season.

“When I was sitting with Max before he went up to the podium, [Lewis’ father] Anthony was there,” Jos Verstappen said. “He congratulated us, so that was really nice.

“Also, during the season, I had some conversations with him over WhatsApp. He’s really nice. They’ve won seven titles already so, for them, it is a bit different to when we won the first one, but he’s always respectful.”

Tension between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen occasionally spilled over during one of the exciting title races Formula One had seen in a generation.

There were several clashes both on and off the track between the two title rivals leading up to the final race of the season in Yas Marina, which saw the championship contenders go into the season-decider level on points.

