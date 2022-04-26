Jorginho’s agent insists Chelsea midfielder ‘100% stays in London’ amid Juventus reports

Jorginho’s agent has insisted the Chelsea midfielder will “100% stay in London” this summer amid speculation the Italy international could join Juventus.

The 30-year-old, who has been repeatedly linked with Massimiliano Allegri’s side, has just over one year remaining on his contract, meaning he could be available for a cut-price fee.

His agent, Joao Santos, insisted that was not currently an option.“Negotiation with Juve? Given this situation and that Chelsea are without a buyer, he 100% (Jorginho) remains in London, ” he told Calciomercato.

“I have known [Juventus sporting director Federico] Cherubini for 20 years; he is aware of the situation.”

Chelsea are facing a difficult window as the bidding process to take over the club continues in the background.

The contracts of both Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger will expire in the summer, and the pair are expected to join Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively, leaving Chelsea short of options in defence.

Jorginho admitted Rudiger’s “big personality” would be missed within the squad.

“He’s been here a long time so if he leaves we are going to miss him,” he told Sky Sports. “He’s a big personality and he’s helped us a lot.

“We’ve had amazing times here, he’s a good friend of mine so if he leaves, not just me but everyone at the club will miss him. [What I’ll miss the most is] the craziness! He makes me laugh a lot and all his jokes and laughs. That’s the nice part.”

