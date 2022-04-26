Jorginho admits he’ll miss Antonio Rudiger’s ‘craziness’ ahead of Chelsea exit

Jorginho says he will miss Antonio Rudiger’s “craziness” and the midfielder prepare to leave Chelsea at the end of the season.

The German international was offered a new contract before the club was hit with sanctions but they have failed to come to an agreement. This means the star is leaving the Premier League side on a free transfers and, according to reports, Rudiger is likely to sign with Real Madrid.

The club have shared their sadness at him leaving and among those who are going to miss the star is teammate Jorginho.

“He’s been here a long time so if he leaves we are going to miss him,” Jorginho told Sky Sports. “He’s a big personality and he’s helped us a lot

“We’ve had amazing times here, he’s a good friend of mine so if he leaves, not just me but everyone at the club will miss him. [What I’ll miss the most is] the craziness! He makes me laugh a lot and all his jokes and laughs. That’s the nice part.”

Rudiger signed for Chelsea in 2017 and so he was at the club when Jorginho joined in 2018. The Italian isn’t the only one who has shared his thoughts on the star leaving with manager Thomas Tuchel saying Chelsea did all they could to keep him.

“We fought hard; I fought hard on a personal level,” the boss said. “We made big offers to him, and the club tried everything. But for some weeks we cannot fight any more because we have the sanctions. We cannot adjust. We cannot continue, and so it is what it is.”

And he added: “He deserves my full support because he delivered incredible performances right until today. I’m just happy that I had the chance to coach him and to have him in the team. Because he was nothing but brilliant.”

Rudiger has won the FA Cup, Europa League and Champions League during his time at Stamford Bridge, while earlier this season he also added the Club World Cup and Super Cup to his collection of medals.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Jorginho admits he’ll miss Antonio Rudiger’s ‘craziness’ ahead of Chelsea exit