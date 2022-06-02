Jorge Masvidal suggests Nate Diaz is suffering from brain damage as UFC contract dispute continues

Jorge Masvidal has suggested that Nate Diaz is suffering from brain damage amid his contract dispute with the UFC.

Diaz, 37, has one fight left on his current deal but has not been able to agree upon an opponent. The American has voiced his frustration with the situation frequently in recent months, and old foe Masvidal has now weighed in on the matter.

“I think he’s got too much CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) to even understand what they’re putting in front of him,” Masvidal said of Diaz on The MMA Hour.

“Normally I don’t take the UFC’s side, as you know, but from what I’ve heard and seen, this guy just has a f***ing ego, bro.

“Like, just f***ing fight. I can send him off in his last fight with all that s*** talk he’s been doing lately. I wouldn’t mind breaking his jaw and sending him off to whatever gambling casino he’s going to be fighting at.

“He won’t sign when my name gets brought up. He goes ghost on Hunter [Campbell, UFC Chief Business Officer], he goes ghost on all the matchmakers for a couple of weeks when my name gets brought up.

“If he’s hearing this and he’s going to go make a little, stupid tweet and go down the whole thing… b***h, sign the paper and let’s fight, man.”

Masvidal, 37, beat compatriot Diaz via doctor stoppage in 2019, moving to 3-0 for the year.

Masvidal has since gone 0-3, however, most recently losing to friend-turned-rival Colby Covington on points in March.

Diaz, meanwhile, has not competed since losing to Leon Edwards via decision last summer. That bout marked Diaz’s first fight since his defeat by Masvidal.

