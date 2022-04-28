Jordan Peele reveals the inspiration behind title of new horror film Nope

Jordan Peele has shared the inspiration behind the title of his forthcoming film, Nope.

The writer and director first revealed the name of his next feature with the release of a trailer last July. Based in an isolated California town, the horror movie will see the residents witness an unspecified abnormal event.

Speaking on a panel at film industry conference CinemaCon on Wednesday (27 April), Peele explained why he chose to give the feature this notable name.

“I love a rapt audience saying, ‘Nope!’ or, ‘Get out the house!’” he told the crowd.

“I love to encourage that interaction because that’s what’s giving the audience a unique experience. Rollercoasters aren’t fun alone. Being scared isn’t fun alone. You need that energy.”

Nope reunites Peele with British actor Daniel Kaluuya, who starred in his first feature Get Out (2017), for which Peele won an Oscar. Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun are also part of Nope’s cast.

The Us director went on to link the title to his experiences of being a Black cinema-goer and the sense of community felt when watching something intense.

Steven Yeun in Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’

Describing the film as “a ride”, he continued: “The title speaks to the idea of being in tune with what the audience is thinking and feeling in the theatre.

“I know a lot of people who say, when it’s a scary movie, they say, ‘Nope!’ Especially Black audiences, right? We love horror but there’s a skepticism.”

The filmmaker added that he plans to thrive on how many times the audience says “Nope” while watching his forthcoming film.

Nope is scheduled for release in UK cinemas on 22 July.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Jordan Peele reveals the inspiration behind title of new horror film Nope