Jordan Nobbs called up for England’s World Cup qualifying double-header

Jordan Nobbs is back in the England squad ahead of this month’s World Cup qualifiers against Austria and Latvia.

The 61-cap Arsenal midfielder, who was recovering from an ankle problem at the start of this season, is included for the first time under Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman as part of a 23-player group.

Nobbs’ club-mate Leah Williamson is missing after sustaining what Arsenal have described as a “significant” hamstring injury in Saturday’s 1-1 Women’s Super League draw at Tottenham.

Williamson had captained England in their four previous qualifiers in the absence of Steph Houghton, who remains unavailable due to injury along with the likes of Lucy Bronze and Ellie Roebuck.

England face Austria at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on November 27, then take on Latvia at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium three days later.

So far in Group D, they have beaten North Macedonia, Luxembourg, Northern Ireland and Latvia 8-0, 10-0, 4-0 and 10-0 respectively.

Wiegman said in a statement from the Football Association: “We’ve had an extremely enjoyable and successful start to our World Cup qualifying campaign so far.

“Having experienced the incredible atmosphere of Wembley Stadium last month (the game against Northern Ireland), we’re delighted to be visiting two venues in the north of England for our games against Austria and Latvia.

“Our first fixture this camp against Austria at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland should be an extremely exciting and competitive game and will be a good test of how well we are developing as a squad as we build towards next summer’s home Euro.

“We hope to see great crowds at both games as I’m very aware of the huge supporter base and participation at the grassroots of the game that exists in both regions.

“We would love to end this calendar year in style with two great World Cup qualifying matches as we prepare for what will be an incredible 2022 for women’s football in England.”

