Jordan: Huge cloud of toxic gas erupts during explosion, at least 13 dead and 250 injured

A leak of toxic chlorine gas at Jordan’s Red Sea port of Aqaba has killed at least 13 people and injured more than 260 others, state media report.

The incident happened when a chemical storage container fell while being transported as a result of a crane malfunction, according to authorities.

Harrowing footage shows the container suddenly dropping onto a ship and exploding.

The cloud of bright yellow gas then spreads across the ground, as people run for safety.

