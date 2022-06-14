Jonny Bairstow fires England to dramatic win over New Zealand in second Test

Jonny Bairstow was England’s hero as he bludgeoned a quite remarkable century to fire them to victory over New Zealand in the second Test at Trent Bridge.

The Yorkshireman hit 14 fours and seven sixes in a staggering ton that came up from just 77 balls, just one shy of the all-time English record.

His 136 proved pivotal as England chased down 299 with five wickets to spare to seal the victory and the series win, a first under new captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

It was, fittingly, the skipper – hero of so many of these occasions in the colours of his country – who was alongside Bairstow at the wicket for a post-tea firework show where 102 runs came from just nine overs to turn the tide in a match that for so long looked wholly in the balance decisively in England’s favour.

More follows…

