Former Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny has joined Hertha Berlin on a three-year contract after turning down an offer to extend his stay at Goodison Park.

The 25-year-old, who made 21 appearances last season, was offered renewed terms by the Toffees but has opted for a new challenge in the Bundesliga with a club who finished one place above the relegation zone.

“The club made it clear how much they wanted me. I’m pleased to be here,” the right-back, who spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Schalke, told herthabsc.com.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Jonjoe Kenny joins Hertha Berlin after leaving Everton